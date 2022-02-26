The Morris Performing Arts Center receives million dollar donation towards renovations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Morris Performing Arts Center in Downtown South Bend, has been given a one million dollar donation to help with revitalization.

The Community Foundation of St. Joseph County donates their largest grant to a fundraiser yet, with one million dollars being given to the Morris’ Never-ending Encore.

The Never-ending Encore - a fundraiser with a goal of raising $30 million dollars to renovate the theater - has now raised $19.5 million dollars, after CFSJC’s contribution.

The Morris Celebration Committee, said that their hopes with renovation are to make sure that the theater remains a magical place in the community for 100 more years to come.

“We’d love for people to access the website, which is morris100.org. There are videos on there, there are all kinds of informational details about the history of the Morris, and people of course can go online and make a pledge, actually make a donation. And we’d love for people to be there because we need to get to 30 million dollars to make this dream come true,” said Greg Downes, Co-Chair of the Morris Celebration Committee.

Downes told 16 News Now that they are hoping to start renovations before their 100 year celebration in the fall.

