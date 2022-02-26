Mely and Rick Rey Foundation donates $1 million to Bethel University
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Bethel University has received a $1 million gift from the Mely and Rick Rey Foundation Inc.
Rick, who was a 1977 graduate of Bethel University, owns Specialty Products and Polymers Inc., Niles, Mich. The business was founded in 1995 as a silicone custom mixer dedicated to quick turnaround times and superlative customer service.
“I’ve been so blessed. It is one reason I’ve been giving back,” Rick Rey said. “Giving a gift is not only paying back, but paying forward.”
The gift from the Reys specifically supports four areas they are passionate about which is long-term funding through an endowment, support of international students, scholarships and the chemistry department.
More specifically, it will:
- Increase the impact of the Mely & Rick Rey Foundation Endowment Fund (which currently supports students with financial need, international students, and chemistry majors).
- Expand international student and staff support, providing operational and personnel funding exclusively for the international student program.
- Provide funding for current Bethel scholarships, which are necessary to reduce student debt.
- Provide funds to replace a critical piece of Chemistry Lab Equipment – a new autoclave which is used in most teaching laboratory settings.
