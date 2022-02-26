Mely and Rick Rey Foundation donates $1 million to Bethel University

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Bethel University has received a $1 million gift from the Mely and Rick Rey Foundation Inc.

Rick, who was a 1977 graduate of Bethel University, owns Specialty Products and Polymers Inc., Niles, Mich. The business was founded in 1995 as a silicone custom mixer dedicated to quick turnaround times and superlative customer service.

“I’ve been so blessed. It is one reason I’ve been giving back,” Rick Rey said. “Giving a gift is not only paying back, but paying forward.”

The gift from the Reys specifically supports four areas they are passionate about which is long-term funding through an endowment, support of international students, scholarships and the chemistry department.

More specifically, it will:

Increase the impact of the Mely & Rick Rey Foundation Endowment Fund (which currently supports students with financial need, international students, and chemistry majors).

Expand international student and staff support, providing operational and personnel funding exclusively for the international student program.

Provide funding for current Bethel scholarships, which are necessary to reduce student debt.

Provide funds to replace a critical piece of Chemistry Lab Equipment – a new autoclave which is used in most teaching laboratory settings.

