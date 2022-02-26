Advertisement

Mely and Rick Rey Foundation donates $1 million to Bethel University

The gift from the Reys supports four areas they are passionate about – long-term funding...
The gift from the Reys supports four areas they are passionate about – long-term funding through an endowment, support of international students, scholarships and the chemistry department.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:52 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Bethel University has received a $1 million gift from the Mely and Rick Rey Foundation Inc.

Rick, who was a 1977 graduate of Bethel University, owns Specialty Products and Polymers Inc., Niles, Mich. The business was founded in 1995 as a silicone custom mixer dedicated to quick turnaround times and superlative customer service.

“I’ve been so blessed. It is one reason I’ve been giving back,” Rick Rey said. “Giving a gift is not only paying back, but paying forward.”

The gift from the Reys specifically supports four areas they are passionate about which is long-term funding through an endowment, support of international students, scholarships and the chemistry department.

More specifically, it will:

  • Increase the impact of the Mely & Rick Rey Foundation Endowment Fund (which currently supports students with financial need, international students, and chemistry majors).
  • Expand international student and staff support, providing operational and personnel funding exclusively for the international student program.
  • Provide funding for current Bethel scholarships, which are necessary to reduce student debt.
  • Provide funds to replace a critical piece of Chemistry Lab Equipment – a new autoclave which is used in most teaching laboratory settings.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Hosinski
Jimtown High School teacher fired after allegedly hitting student
15-year-old Ariana Rizzo of South Bend has gone missing. Rizzo was last seen in the 13-hundred...
15-year-old South Bend girl reported missing
The South Bend Police Dept. is investigating a homicide overnight on Saturday near the...
Victim identified in deadly South Bend shooting
Tiffany Coburn was sentenced Friday in connection to the death of Mercedes Lain in August 2021.
Mother receives maximum sentence in Mercedes Lain case
Victor Greene
UPDATE: North Judson man originally declared missing found dead

Latest News

Sunny Sunday with 40s by Monday
Sunny Sunday with 40s by Monday
Notre Dame swim teams mentor middle school kids
Notre Dame swim teams mentor middle school kids
South Bend Brewfest draws hundreds
South Bend Brewfest draws hundreds
First Alert Forecast: Warming up and remaining sunny
First Alert Forecast: Warming up and remaining sunny
Polar Plunge at Four Winds Field
Polar Plunge at Four Winds Field