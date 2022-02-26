15-year-old South Bend girl reported missing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 15-year-old Ariana Rizzo of South Bend has gone missing.

Police say she is a runaway, and there are concerns for her safety. She was last seen this afternoon in the 1300 block of Lincolnway E. in South Bend.

She is around 120 lbs. with brown eyes and reddish hair. She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201.

