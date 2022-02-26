Advertisement

$1 million in COVID tests stolen in California, suspect at large

Police are searching for a man wanted for stealing $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests. (SOURCE: KCAL, KCBS, SANTA ANA POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By Michelle Gile
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – Police in California are searching for the person who stole $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests.

They believe it was a manager at the warehouse where the tests were being stored.

Detectives in Santa Ana say 33-year-old Carlitos Peralta diverted shipments of valuable COVID tests to his home at the peak of the omicron surge.

“It is our understanding it’s about at least a million dollars worth of COVID tests,” Santa Ana Police Sgt. Maria Lopez said.

He has since disappeared, and the tests are also gone.

“Beginning Dec. 30 up until Feb. 7, he was essentially going into some of their databases at work and routing some of the COVID tests to his home,” Lopez said.

Officials say Peralta got access because he was the COVID clinic warehouse manager in Santa Ana.

The nationally known company ships COVID-19 tests to popup testing sites, clinics and schools.

According to detectives, 100 separate shipments of the highly sought after tests arrived at Peralta’s Santa Ana house from multiple COVID clinic warehouses.

“And if we kind of backtrack Dec. 30 through Feb. 7, that was kind of the time where people were looking for tests, so it seems like it was at a time where it was in high demand, absolutely,” Lopez said.

An employee at the Santa Ana warehouse had no comment.

Police are hoping someone can tip them off to the whereabouts of Peralta and the tests.

