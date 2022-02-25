Tickets on sale for Garth Brooks concert at Notre Dame Stadium

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tickets are now on sale for the Garth Brooks concert at Notre Dame.

It was announced last week that the super star is coming back to campus to perform at Notre Dame Stadium on May 7. He first performed at the stadium back on Oct. 20, 2018.

Tickets are officially on sale on Ticketmaster.

Garth Brooks tweeted on Friday that it’s going to be a historic night.

NOTRE DAME!!!!

This will be a HISTORIC night!!!

You are AMAZING!!!!

THANK YOU!!!! love, g #GARTHatNOTREDAME — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) February 25, 2022

