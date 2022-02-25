Advertisement

Tickets on sale for Garth Brooks concert at Notre Dame Stadium

(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)
(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)(Brent N. Clarke | Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tickets are now on sale for the Garth Brooks concert at Notre Dame.

It was announced last week that the super star is coming back to campus to perform at Notre Dame Stadium on May 7. He first performed at the stadium back on Oct. 20, 2018.

Tickets are officially on sale on Ticketmaster.

Garth Brooks tweeted on Friday that it’s going to be a historic night.

Our very own Tricia Sloma recently interviewed Brooks. To watch it, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

