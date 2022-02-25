Not your average condiment: Papa Chuck wins multiple awards for BBQ Sauce

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The grills may be covered with snow, but that doesn’t mean it’s too cold to enjoy award-winning BBQ.

South Bend Native Chuck Fewell loves cooking. His specialty is BBQ, and the sauce is the key.

He’s been making his exceptional sauce since the early 1980s, and after years of his friends and family begging him to bottle it, he surprised them five years ago on Christmas with a long-sought-after gift - his mouthwatering sauce.

“They didn’t get the recipe. They got the bottle,” Chuck said while laughing. It is no wonder he keeps his BBQ recipe a family secret – it’s an award winner that, as he says, is a “treat for your meat.”

And it’s not just his family who loves the sauce, but also the world, as he has won multiple International Flavor Awards. His sauce is local to Michiana but has been ordered online from BBQ lovers in Florida, California, Oregon, and a photo of the sauce has even been shared from Germany.

He sells his delicious sauce at local vendors, specialty stores, and butcher shops like Victoria Pantry, Rentown, DC Meats, and St. Clair’s. It can also be found at some grocery stores and online.

While it might not be available at every grocery store, the shops that carry it cannot keep it on the shelves.

The flavor profile of the sauce is sweet, hickory, a bit smokey, and just a touch of spice.

Papa Chuck’s BBQ Sauce is non-GMO, contains no high fructose corn syrup, is low in carbohydrates, and low in sodium and sugar (compared to leading BBQ brands).

On this day in 1964, The Beatles released the song, “Can’t Buy Me Love”. While you cannot buy love, you can buy someone you love a delectable BBQ sauce that goes with any type of barbecued meat. And, at the end of the day, what is the real difference between true love and a good barbecue?

https://papachucksbbq.com/

https://www.theflaveawards.com/

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.