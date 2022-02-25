Sunny Sunday with 40s by Monday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SUNDAY: Morning sunshine will give way to a few clouds mixed in for the afternoon as a dry cold front approaches from the north. High: 35° Low: 19°. Wind: WNW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Temperatures moderate back up to near 40° with sunshine mixed with a few clouds throughout the day. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: March arrives like a lamb on Tuesday with lots of sunshine and highs nearing the mid-40s.

LONGE RANGE: Unfortunately, our sunny stretch ends on Wednesday ahead of our next active weather pattern picking up towards the end of next week. Pockets of drizzle to snow flurries are possible Thursday. A stronger system arrives late Friday and lasts through the weekend. Temperatures will be on the warm side and will bring the precipitation on the liquid side!

