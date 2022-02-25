Advertisement

Sunny Sunday with 40s by Monday

We are watching a dry cold front approaching us from the north Sunday with a slight breeze. Temperatures remain on the upward trend Monday through Wednesday. 50s arrive by next weekend as our next round of precipitation moves in.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -SUNDAY: Morning sunshine will give way to a few clouds mixed in for the afternoon as a dry cold front approaches from the north. High: 35° Low: 19°. Wind: WNW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Temperatures moderate back up to near 40° with sunshine mixed with a few clouds throughout the day. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: March arrives like a lamb on Tuesday with lots of sunshine and highs nearing the mid-40s.

LONGE RANGE: Unfortunately, our sunny stretch ends on Wednesday ahead of our next active weather pattern picking up towards the end of next week. Pockets of drizzle to snow flurries are possible Thursday. A stronger system arrives late Friday and lasts through the weekend. Temperatures will be on the warm side and will bring the precipitation on the liquid side!

Sunny Sunday with 40s by Monday
