Waiver hearing for teen charged in Grace Ross murder to be continued next week after running out of time

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A waiver hearing for the teen charged in the murder and molestation of 6-year-old Grace Ross of New Carlisle was unable to be completed Wednesday simply because the court ran out of time.

It comes after multiple witnesses testified at a waiver hearing held at the Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend Wednesday.

St. Joseph County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Fronk says Magistrate Graham Polando, who is hearing the case, made the determination to continue the hearing on March 3rd after being unable to fully review both phycological evaluations performed on the teen by doctors, who were scheduled to testify.

Once that happens, the Magistrate Polando will take all the information from this hearing under advisement and then make a decision.

Nonetheless, Wednesday’s hearing began with having to switch courtrooms. The initial courtroom not big enough for the Grace Ross family who made their presence felt showing up with at least 10 people, including Grace Ross’s parents.

In court, pieces of evidence was submitted including a satellite image of where Grace Ross was found, a photo of Grace Ross when she was found dead by detectives, as well the autopsy report.

The prosecution brought forward a number of witnesses including the lead investigator on this case, former CMHU and now Mishawaka Police Detective Timothy Wiley. Wiley talked about how the teen initially told him that he followed Grace Ross into the woods and wandered off before she got lost. However, the teen’s story changed later claiming a shadowy like figure took over his body.

According to Wiley, the autopsy reveals that Ross was sexually assaulted and molested around the time of her death. The cause of death being asphyxiation, or the process of not allowing someone to breathe.

Prosecutors also called JJC Probation Supervisor Craig Redman to the stand who recommended for the judge to consider waiving the juvenile to adult court.

Redman says the juvenile made some startling comments since being brought into juvenile detention nearly 11 months ago.

Here are just a few:

“I have a mind of psychopath.”

“Give me any item and I’ll find a way to kill someone like using a tape dispenser.”

“What is the scariest thing a child could hear? Zip (in reference to someone’s pants being unzipped).”

The teen’s lawyers then called his mother to testify, who shared her opinion about the possibility of her son being waived to adult court.

“If he is waved to adult court, he is going to be waived to an adult jail. So how is that going to work? How are they going to keep him safe with other adults?,” she said.

She also went onto say that her son “...is a very immature 15-year-old. His maturity level is very close to his 9-year-old brother” and adds that her son’s “autism is the reason why his maturity levels is where it is.”

Though, after Fronk spoke to reporters following the conclusion of Wednesday’s session, he doubled down on why he believes taking trying the teen as an adult is the right thing to do.

“It’s the nature of the offense. It’s the most egregious offense. Taking someone’s life and it’s coupled with the allegation that there was a sexual component to it, a molestation-rape allegation to it. That’s as serious as it gets. You can’t underestimate the importance of treating a case like that very seriously,” Fronk says.

The waiver hearing has been scheduled to resume next week on March 3rd. Until then, stick with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

