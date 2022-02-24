Visit Nappanee Challenge underway

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - You can experience all that downtown Nappanee has to offer, all while earning a chance to win money and prizes.

It’s all part of the Visit Nappanee Challenge.

Downtown businesses have fun challenges for you to compete in. They include things like taste challenges, arts and crafts, and dressing up a mannequin.

All you have to do is take a picture of yourself completing the challenge, post it to the ‘Visit Nappanee’ Facebook page with the name of the business and ‘#visitnappaneechallenge.’

“Each time you do that, you are entered into the drawing to win a thousand dollars and 22 other prizes,” said Cami Mechling, executive director of Visit Nappanee. “It’s just a fun activity, you get to see what Nappanee has to offer. I’ve done it and it’s a blast.”

The Visit Nappanee Challenge goes through Saturday, February 26. Also taking place on Saturday, a fun Candy Land game throughout Coppes Commons.

For more information, click here.

The Pretty Cakery

K.E.Y Boutique

