Trial dates set for 15-year-old in Benton Harbor homicide case

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Trial dates have been set for a Benton Harbor teen in a homicide case.

15-year-old Royal Robertson will be tried as an adult in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Quwang-Tri Jones of Benton Harbor.

Jones suffered two gunshot wounds to the back of the head, according to testimony at earlier hearings. He was left to die behind a house on Parker Street in Benton Harbor where his body was found the next day.

Robertson was 14 at the time of the October 2021 homicide.

Our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium say the trial has been set from May 24 through May 27. If convicted as charged, Robertson faces a penalty of up to life in prison.

