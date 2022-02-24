Stevensville restaurant for sale after co-owner charged with sexual misconduct
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - Santaniello’s Glenlord Restaurant and Pizzeria property was put up for sale after it’s co-owner was charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual misconduct.
A listing for the property was updated online Wednesday. According to the listing, the property entered the market on February 10.
Raffaele Santaniello is charged with one count of third-degree sexual misconduct, six counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, and one count of kidnapping.
Santaniello’s preliminary hearing is set for March 23.
