SILVER ALERT: Randall Walker

Randall is missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana which is 125 miles northeast of Indianapolis and...
Randall is missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana which is 125 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 12:00 pm.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FT. WAYNE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Randall Walker, a 51 year old white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 254 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black and grey fleece jacket and brown or burgundy pants.

Randall is missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana and was last seen on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 12:00 pm.  He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Randall Walker, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-2213 or 911.

