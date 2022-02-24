SILVER ALERT: Randall Walker

FT. WAYNE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Randall Walker, a 51 year old white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 254 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black and grey fleece jacket and brown or burgundy pants.

Randall is missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana and was last seen on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 12:00 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Randall Walker, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-2213 or 911.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.