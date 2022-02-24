Advertisement

Private developer plans Michigan City high rise, South Shore Railroad improvements

By Mark Peterson
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A private developer has signed on plans to build a new South Shore train station in Michigan City. The reported development will take up an entire city block.

$649 million public dollars are being spent on South Shore Railroad improvements that will cut the time of a trip between Michigan City and Chicago to just 67 minutes.

The plans include much more than a train station. The work will add a 12-story high rise with 208 apartments. The building will have 10,000 sq. ft. of commercial space.

“The entire block is going to be devoted to this structure. It’s going to be a 12-story building that’s going to have over two hundred housing units,” Mayor Duane Parry of Michigan City said. “If my memory serves me correct, retail spaces, living spaces, it’s going to have everything.”

The project also calls for a 558-space parking garage.

“Fasten your seatbelts,” Parry said. “We are catapulting Michigan City right through the present into the future and that’s what I feel like we’re doing. This is our shining star right now. The double track, the station block, all the good things that are going to happen in conjunction with that.”

While Blue Chip has the tallest building in town at 22-stories, it caters to people who visit the city. The 12 story train station building will be a place to call home.

“To live... and some of them may live in that building, there’s going to be office space in there,” The mayor continued.

The project is expected to revitalize the downtown and to ensure that Michigan City will no longer be stagnant where population growth is concerned.

“This project is, its been called a hundred year project and um, I believe Michigan City has never seen anything of this magnitude.” Parry finished.

Three developers competed for this project. Flaherty and Collins were unanimously selected. Groundbreaking is set for the summer of next year.

The new station is to open in May of 2024 and the apartments by spring of 2025.

