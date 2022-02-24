Advertisement

Moderna testing new COVID-19 booster targeting omicron

The booster combines an omicron-specific vaccine with the company’s original COVID-19 vaccine.
The booster combines an omicron-specific vaccine with the company’s original COVID-19 vaccine.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:12 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Moderna is testing a new kind of COVID-19 booster.

It is a bivalent booster that combines an omicron-specific vaccine with the company’s original COVID-19 vaccine.

The company says there could be data for the booster sometime in March.

Pfizer has also been working on an omicron-specific vaccine and a bivalent vaccine, though FDA officials say it’s unclear whether an omicron-specific vaccine will be necessary.

Daily COVID-19 cases have dropped 90% in the U.S. since mid-January, according to new data from Johns Hopkins University.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Hosinski
Jimtown High School teacher fired after allegedly hitting student
Tiffany Coburn was sentenced Friday in connection to the death of Mercedes Lain in August 2021.
Mother receives maximum sentence in Mercedes Lain case
Wheet was charged for driving into a crowd of protesters on the Fourth of July.
Michiana doctor found guilty of level six felony criminal recklessness
Victor Greene
UPDATE: North Judson man originally declared missing found dead
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Weekend highs back above freezing

Latest News

The United States, Canada and European allies announced they were adding direct measures...
Sanctions swing toward Putin himself as Ukraine anger grows
In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Russians push toward Ukraine’s capital; residents take cover
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting on efforts to lower prices for working families, in...
State of the Union: Biden speech comes amid crises, setbacks
Russian armored convoys are seen moving toward Karkiv, Ukraine. (CNN)
Russian troops move around border with Ukraine
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "This is our land, our country, our children, and we...
Ukraine: Zelenskyy says country is defending itself