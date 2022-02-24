Garth Brooks WNDU interview, says he ‘begged to come back’

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Garth Brooks returns to Notre Dame on May 7, and tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 25, on Ticketmaster.

16 News Now’s Tricia Sloma spoke with Brooks via Zoom to ask him about the show, the pandemic and what he’s looking doing at Notre Dame.

“Garth, you’re coming back!” said Sloma.

“I begged to come back,” said Brooks. “That’s how much fun we had last time.”

Brooks explained how the last visit to Notre Dame in 2018 really kicked off the country superstar’s stadium tour.

“You guys started the stadium tour there in South Bend and now we’re going to wrap it up,” said Brooks. “This is supposed to be our last show before we head over to Dublin (Ireland). But because of COVID, we have two or three more months.”

“This past year was tough on tour dates,” said Sloma. “You had to cancel your tour dates for the remainder of last year. What are you hoping for this year?”

“I’m just hoping we all get to see the benefits of the sacrifices that everybody made. We didn’t make sacrifices, it’s the people who couldn’t afford not to work,” said Brooks. “Those are my heroes, right? Those are all of our heroes. So all we did was get an inconvenience in time. But now we’re getting to start back again and starting to get to play again. And this is happening and I tell you I can not be happier.”

Sloma pointed out that the 2018 concert ended up as a televised special.

“Can we expect that this time?” asked Sloma.

“No,” said Brooks. He pointed out that the last show was held in cold weather and there was a lot of stopping and starting. The snow came down before the show started.

“And then right before show time, it quit. The filming looked fantastic. The people looked fantastic. But we started and stopped. It was cold. And they never complained. They were awesome,” said Brooks.

That’s when Brooks said he told the crowd he would bring a “regular show” back to Notre Dame someday.

“So, no starting and stopping on this one,” said Brooks. “A totally flat 360 (degree) stage. It’s going to be right in the perfect part of the stadium. Get ready ‘cause we’re going to hit the gas pedal hard and never let up all night. This is going to be fun.”

Tickets go on sale at Ticketmaster on Friday at 10 a.m. Link here: Garth Brooks Tickets, 2022 Concert Tour Dates | Ticketmaster

Fans are encouraged to set up their accounts with Ticketmaster before tickets go on sale, because, if you try to do it when tickets go on sale it will probably be too late.

