FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow Moves in by the Evening Rush

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Chilly with increasing clouds through the first half of the day. Temperatures rising to nearly 30 degrees by the afternoon. Between 2pm and 5pm snow showers will begin to move into Michiana from south to north. Snow will fall moderately through the evening with snow beginning to make for slick spots on the roads by the end of the evening rush hour. High of 30.

THURSDAY NIGHT: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Periods of light to moderate snow overnight. Snow will continue into the early morning. Slick and snow-covered roads are likely. It will remain breezy and chilly with the chance of some sleet mixing with the snow in our southern counties. Low of 20.

FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Chilly and breezy with snow showers coming to an end between 6am and 9am. Clouds begin to clear with some sunshine through the afternoon. A few lake effect snow showers are possible near Lake Michigan by the afternoon and evening. High of 29.

SATURDAY: Lots of sunshine with a very light breeze. Highs will be in the middle 30s by the afternoon. High of 34.

LONG RANGE: Staying dry and mostly sunny through the end of the weekend and into the beginning of next week. The next chance for rain will come Thursday into Saturday of next week. Another storm system could bring wet weather to Michiana. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast right here!

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, February 23rd , 2022

Wednesday’s High: 25

Wednesday’s Low: 21

Precipitation: 0.01″

Snowfall: 0.5″

