DNA match from cigarette butt prompted arrest in 1987 Niles Twp. murder

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - DNA collected from a cigarette led police to arrest a South Bend man for allegedly murdering a woman near Niles 35 years ago.

Roxanne Wood was found dead in her home in Niles Township on Feb. 20, 1987. During the investigation, a DNA sample was collected and put in a nationwide database. But as the decades passed, it never got a match.

Patrick Gilham of South Bend had been in the area when Wood was killed. At the time, he was on parole and had been released from prison only six months before Wood was murdered.

Our sister station WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids says investigators gathered a cigarette butt that Gilham had thrown away in June 2021. They sent it in for testing and it was a match.

Gilham pleaded not guilty to charges of open murder and breaking and entering on Tuesday. He is due back in court on March 2.

