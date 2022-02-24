Advertisement

Berrien Co. police release update on Niles hit-and-run

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - An update on the Sunday hit-and-run that took the life of Monica Clubb.

The county has located the original vehicle of interest in the deadly incident. Officers were looking for and found the original Jeep Compass but they have ruled out that vehicle being involved in the case.

Police are now searching for a dark SUV.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s press release update is enclosed below:

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau has located the JEEP COMPASS and ruled it out as being involved in this hit and run fatal accident.

We would like to thank the public for their help in locating this vehicle, but we still need their help in locating the dark pick-up or SUV involved.

Please continue to call the Detective Bureau with any information at 269-983-7111 extension 7224 or you can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867).

