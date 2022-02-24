Advertisement

Adams HS student accused of stabbing classmate takes plea agreement

By Mark Peterson
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:17 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend teenager today said he made some “truly bad decisions,” and that he prays for the full recovery of the classmate he stabbed at John Adams High School last month.

The teen was in juvenile court today to enter into an admission agreement with prosecutors.  He admitted to robbery, battery, and the possession of a knife on school grounds.  The prosecution took armed robbery and a second battery count off the table.

The 15-year-old noted that he has been in custody for 44-days now.  He said he misses hugging his mom and prays for the victim’s full recovery.

As for what happened last January 11th at Adams High School, the teen said he and other students went to the school bathroom under the guise of buying THC cartridges from a classmate, but they did not pay, and had no intention of paying.

A fight broke out and when the teen was asked if he stabbed the victim of the robbery, he replied, “to my knowledge.”

When asked for clarification, the boy said he was “not aware he was doing it at the time.”

The teen did admit that the robbery was planned, and he pledged to identify other students who were involved and to testify against them.

The teen further wrote a letter of apology to the victim’s mother.

He remains in custody, at least through his disposition hearing set for March 15th.

