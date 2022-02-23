Advertisement

Whitmer signs bills to regulate pharmacy benefit managers

House Bill 4348 will lower the costs of prescription drugs for Michigan families and help Michiganders afford medication, including insulin.(Governor's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed bipartisan bills designed to reduce prescription drug costs by regulating pharmacy benefit managers that oversee coverage for employers, insurers and others.

Parts of the laws take effect immediately while others, including licensure requirements and bans on “spread pricing” and “gag clauses,” begin in 2024. Whitmer said Wednesday that the changes will improve transparency and “help lower inflated prices.”

Three pharmacy benefits managers, or PBMs, dominate the U.S. market: CVS Caremark, Express Scripts and OptumRx. They have come under growing scrutiny for their role in drug costs. They say big drug companies are to blame.

Blustery Wednesday. 2-4″ snow Thursday night
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
