Wednesday’s Child: Energetic Oscar needs new family

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
(WNDU) - Grant Me Hope shared the story of 9-year-old Oscar who is available for adoption in Michigan.

Oscar is an energetic kid who loves to play outside.

“If I was at the park for the day, I was running around,” said Oscar. “I like to play football at the park.”

Oscar likes cars. He likes to ride in them and he likes to work on them.

“I want to be a fixer. I like to fix things. I want to be a mechanic,” said Oscar. “It’s just fun. I like to ride in a car, it’s very relaxing.”

Oscar has been in foster care for the past five years. He is looking forward to finding a forever family. Here’s what he’s really hoping for…

“I would like a dad. I would like a dad, and a dog, and a ps4 with a game system. I would like to play games with my dad. I would want to ride bikes with my dad too,” explained Oscar.

For more information about Oscar, click here for Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange: MARE > For Families > View Waiting Children

And Grant Me Hope: Oscar | GrantMehope

