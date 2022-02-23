Advertisement

‘Twosday’ brings twins to a couple after nearly 2 days in labor

A couple in Pennsylvania delivered twins on Twosday after nearly two days in labor. (Source: KYW, GERRITY FAMILY, CNN)
By Stephanie Sthal
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (KYW) – A couple in Pennsylvania delivered twins on Twosday after nearly two days in labor.

Katie and Ryan Gerrity wanted to deliver on Feb. 22, 2022, but the hospital was booked so the induction process started on Feb. 20.

Katie said she was in labor for 43 hours before ultimately delivering the twins at 4:02 a.m. and 4:20 a.m. on Feb. 22, 2022 – the day they had hoped for.

“I think it’s really awesome and it’s a good story to tell when they get older and a really awesome birthday for them to have,” she said.

Baby Addison was born at 6.5 lbs. while her sister Rylee weighed just under 4 lbs. and is in the NICU.

Katie says twins run in her family. She and her twin brother were born in 1988 and two of her cousins also gave birth to twins.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Powell
UPDATE: Murder suspect identified as dead inmate at St. Joseph County Jail
Blustery Wednesday. 2-4″ snow Thursday night
Blustery Wednesday. 2-4″ snow Thursday night
Anyone with details on the crash that killed Monica Clubb is asked to call the Berrien County...
Police looking for suspect in hit-and-run that killed Niles woman
Friends and family came together to honor Alysen Walls, a South Bend local and big member of...
Friends, family hold vigil for woman outside Memorial Hospital
Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users
Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users

Latest News

A woman in suing the Los Angeles Police Department after she was wrongly arrested and jailed...
LAPD facing lawsuit after arresting the wrong person
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia evacuating embassy in Ukraine as crisis escalates
Baby Addison was born at 6.5 lbs. while her sister Rylee weighed just under 4 lbs. and is in...
‘Twosday’ brings twins to a couple after nearly 2 days in labor
Donald Trump was accused of rape in E. Jean Carroll' 2019 book. The book excerpt prompted Trump...
Donald Trump’s DNA, not deposition sought in defamation suit