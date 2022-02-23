Advertisement

Two women wanted for questioning in theft at Images Jewelers in Elkhart

If you can identify these individuals or have any information regarding this investigation, you’re asked to call the Elkhart Police Department or Michiana Crime Stoppers.(Elkhart Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help identifying two women wanted for questioning in a theft that occurred at Images Jewelers (300 E. Bristol St.) on Feb. 15.

Police say one of them had dark hair and the other had dyed red hair. Both were wearing long black or dark in color winter coats. Police say they appeared to be approximately 30-35 years old, and they were talking to each other in an unknown language.

If you can identify these individuals or have any information regarding this investigation, you’re asked to call Det. Barron at 574-295-7070 ext. 321, Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP, or EPD’s tip line at 574-389-4777. You can also submit a tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.

