Tips on preventing injuries inside your home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a tragic reality that thousands of children die each year as a result of preventable injuries that take place inside the home.

But there are simple things you can do to stop this alarming trend.

If you have toddlers or crawlers, it’s important to install latches on cabinets and oven doors.

Electrical outlets need to be covered, and dressers and bookcases should be anchored.

If you have a newborn, it’s important make sure they are sleeping safely.

“ABC’s. Alone, on their back, in a crib,” said Dave Cherrone, Clay Fire Marshal. “No blankets, no toys, no pillows, no co-sleeping. They can share the room, just not share the bed.”

Medications should never be left out, including pet medication.

The bathtub should always be emptied immediately after use, and toilet lids should be left closed.

Hot foods and liquids should be placed in the center of tables and countertops, out of reach.

