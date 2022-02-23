St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall counties given $50 million in READI grant aid

(WNDU) - $50 million in grant money has been earmarked for use by the region made up of St. Joseph, Elkhart, and Marshall counties.

The Morris Performing Arts Center in South Bend has already received a portion of American Rescue Plan money sent to the city.

The air filtration system has been upgraded and emergency generators have been installed. Plans call for trying to take a second bite of the COVID-relief apple - this time seeking two and a half million dollars from the state’s share.

“If its for the betterment of the public good, there’s a lot of funds that can support hospitality because that was one of the hardest hit and tourism,” Bethany Hartley, of the South Bend Elkhart Regional Partnership, said. “Right, the hardest hit industry over COVID.”

The new program is similar to one the state offered and funded a few years back that helped pay for the reinvention of Howard Park.

“The development that happened around there, like all those private developments, housing and the Notre Dame boat house, the add on effect of what 50-million dollars can do for a region, is incredible,” Bethany continued.

The federal funds Indiana is offering do come with strings attached.

Projects have to fit into one of seven designated “expenditure categories”. They include projects that support public health, those that address a negative economic impact caused by COVID, and the rules state that certain affordable housing can be built. Although, infrastructure spending seems limited to water, sewers, and broadband.

“There are seven of them (expenditure categories). Through the federal government, that are around COVID and how we recover from COVID,” Bethany finalized. “And frankly, a lot of our projects and programs that we’ve heard, that we’ve looked to build out our strategic plan, do fit into those.”

Grant applications will be accepted in the second quarter, it’s hoped the first of the funds will be distributed sometime in quarter four.

If you would like to read more about the READI program, head over to the state's website

