Advertisement

South Bend Police arrest man accused of stealing catalytic converter

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police arrested a man Tuesday night after they say he was stealing a catalytic converter.

Officers were called to the area of Edison Middle School around 9 p.m. on reports of a suspicious vehicle and someone using a flashlight in the parking lot.

Officers Gage Conway and Stephen Berger arrived on-scene and quickly located 22-year-old Jeffery Vanhuffel-Lopez, who had a reciprocating saw and a freshly cut catalytic converter in his possession. Vanhuffel-Lopez was subsequently arrested and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.

Jeffery Vanhuffel-Lopez
Jeffery Vanhuffel-Lopez(WNDU)

Police want to remind you it’s important to “say something if you see something.” You can also submit anonymous tips through Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling 574-288-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends and family came together to honor Alysen Walls, a South Bend local and big member of...
Friends, family hold vigil for woman outside Memorial Hospital
Blustery Wednesday. 2-4″ snow Thursday night
Blustery Wednesday. 2-4″ snow Thursday night
Rebecca Powell
UPDATE: Murder suspect identified as dead inmate at St. Joseph County Jail
Anyone with details on the crash that killed Monica Clubb is asked to call the Berrien County...
Police looking for suspect in hit-and-run that killed Niles woman
Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users
Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users

Latest News

Each dorm will house 80 to 175 students, with rooms, lounge areas and other amenities.
$65 million donation to Culver Academies going towards new dorms
Officers Gage Conway and Stephen Berger arrived on-scene and quickly located 22-year-old...
South Bend Police arrest man accused of stealing catalytic converter
22-year-old Bryce Dunfee was with a group of friends at the Indiana Dunes climbing on shelf ice...
Search for Indianapolis man who fell through ice on Lake Michigan continues
Search for Indianapolis man who fell through ice on Lake Michigan continues