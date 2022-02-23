South Bend Police arrest man accused of stealing catalytic converter

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police arrested a man Tuesday night after they say he was stealing a catalytic converter.

Officers were called to the area of Edison Middle School around 9 p.m. on reports of a suspicious vehicle and someone using a flashlight in the parking lot.

Officers Gage Conway and Stephen Berger arrived on-scene and quickly located 22-year-old Jeffery Vanhuffel-Lopez, who had a reciprocating saw and a freshly cut catalytic converter in his possession. Vanhuffel-Lopez was subsequently arrested and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.

Jeffery Vanhuffel-Lopez (WNDU)

Police want to remind you it’s important to “say something if you see something.” You can also submit anonymous tips through Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling 574-288-STOP.

