South Bend Police arrest man accused of stealing catalytic converter
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police arrested a man Tuesday night after they say he was stealing a catalytic converter.
Officers were called to the area of Edison Middle School around 9 p.m. on reports of a suspicious vehicle and someone using a flashlight in the parking lot.
Officers Gage Conway and Stephen Berger arrived on-scene and quickly located 22-year-old Jeffery Vanhuffel-Lopez, who had a reciprocating saw and a freshly cut catalytic converter in his possession. Vanhuffel-Lopez was subsequently arrested and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.
Police want to remind you it’s important to “say something if you see something.” You can also submit anonymous tips through Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling 574-288-STOP.
