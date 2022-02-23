Advertisement

Search for Indianapolis man who fell through ice on Lake Michigan continues

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PORTAGE, Ind. (WNDU) - Rescue crews are continuing to search for a man who fell into Lake Michigan.

22-year-old Bryce Dunfee of Indianapolis was with a group of friends at Indiana Dunes National Park on Monday. They were climbing on shelf ice when a section broke off.

The rest of the group made it to shore, but were unable to help Dunfee after he fell in.

Officials are urging people to stay off shelf ice along Lake Michigan, as it can be extremely dangerous.

