Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth holds weekly audience with PM on phone

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in...
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London, Wednesday, May 29, 2019.(Source: Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II held her weekly audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson via telephone on Wednesday despite having contracted COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said.

Elizabeth, 95, had canceled even virtual meetings on Tuesday after suffering cold-like symptoms. Her age, COVID-19 diagnosis and recent health scare have been a cause of worry for British officials and the public, but being well enough to speak to Johnson was taken as an encouraging sign.

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms. (Source: CNN)

Officials confirmed Sunday that the queen tested positive for COVID-19. The diagnosis prompted concern and get-well wishes from across Britain’s political spectrum for the queen, the country’s longest-reigning monarch.

The palace said Sunday that Elizabeth, who has been fully vaccinated and had a booster shot, would continue with “light” duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends and family came together to honor Alysen Walls, a South Bend local and big member of...
Friends, family hold vigil for woman outside Memorial Hospital
Blustery Wednesday. 2-4″ snow Thursday night
Blustery Wednesday. 2-4″ snow Thursday night
Rebecca Powell
UPDATE: Murder suspect identified as dead inmate at St. Joseph County Jail
Anyone with details on the crash that killed Monica Clubb is asked to call the Berrien County...
Police looking for suspect in hit-and-run that killed Niles woman
Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users
Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users

Latest News

FILE - New York Police Department Sgt. Ed Mullins, center, head of the Sergeants Benevolent...
Ex-NYPD union president pleads not guilty to fraud charge
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Rebels ask Russia for military help in eastern Ukraine
Each dorm will house 80 to 175 students, with rooms, lounge areas and other amenities.
$65 million donation to Culver Academies going towards new dorms
Officers Gage Conway and Stephen Berger arrived on-scene and quickly located 22-year-old...
South Bend Police arrest man accused of stealing catalytic converter
22-year-old Bryce Dunfee was with a group of friends at the Indiana Dunes climbing on shelf ice...
Search for Indianapolis man who fell through ice on Lake Michigan continues