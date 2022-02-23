Police ID ‘vehicle of interest’ in fatal Niles crash, victim’s son speaks

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department has identified a vehicle of interest that is possibly connected to the hit-and-run that killed Monica Cubb in Niles Township.

Police say a black SUV - either a Jeep Compass or a smaller SUV - showed up near Brooks and S. Third Street around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday after first responders arrived, but then the vehicle left the scene.

Investigators said a passerby called dispatch after finding the 41-year-old Clubb, of Niles Township, badly injured in the road. The victim died at the hospital on Sunday.

“I’m proud to say I’m 20 years old, and I’m a mama’s boy,” remarked Tyler Lewis, Clubb’s son. “Whoever did this, I just hope you’re proud.”

Lewis considered his mother a best friend, as she passed onto him a love for cooking and was known for raising beautiful rabbits that were then sold to people who showed animals at local fairs.

Her son added “Monie,” as many called her, struggled throughout life - with trusting others, her self-worth, as well as drug addictions that she overcame.

That the driver failed to stop to help Clubb on Sunday has Tyler at a loss for words, he said.

“I don’t know how long she was laying there. Don’t ever leave on a bad note. Personal experience says that,” Tyler said.

He also urges anyone who feels trapped in a relationship to get help immediately.

“I’m gonna scream this: mental health, man. If you need help, go call somebody. Do something. Something. I wish I woulda got a call. Be around people who do care - not manipulate, not use you. Don’t be around people who want to feed you things and or substances that aren’t, aren’t you,” Tyler said.

Anyone with information on the crash or the vehicle of interest is asked to contact the Berrien County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 269-983-7111 extension 7224.

You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867)

