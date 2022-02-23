Judah Morgan helps inspire DCS reporting bill that’s headed to IN Senate floor

INDIANA (WNDU) - A statehouse bill that could help prevent child abuse or neglect deaths is gaining bipartisan support and will now be heard on the Senate floor.

Rep. Ryan Lauer (R-Columbus), author of HB 1247, said the legislation would require Department of Child Services (DCS) officials to be more thorough in their analysis of individual child fatalities as well as what is included in the annual DCS report that summarizes child deaths resulting from abuse or neglect from the preceding year.

“We need to be very deliberate at looking in and going through the details of each of those cases, to hopefully inform us on how we could do things better on how, if at all possible, to have prevented any of those tragedies,” explained Lauer.

When looking at individual cases, DCS would have to report additional circumstantial variables, such as possible or verified past abuse or neglect of the child; unsubstantiated allegations; as well as - but not limited to - the perpetrator’s history.

The annual report would also include the number of children who died in Indiana in the preceding year whose deaths were suspected to be linked to abuse or neglect - as well as the number of children whose deaths in Indiana were confirmed abuse or neglect fatalities.

Lauer said the death of 4-year-old Judah Morgan in LaPorte County last year was among the tragedies that motivated him to author the bill.

“It was preventable. And can we learn from that? Can we learn from how the system interacted with little Judah Morgan?” Lauer raised.

Morgan was found dead last October after allegedly being on a six-month home trial visit with his biological parents. Alan Morgan is charged with his son’s murder while Mary Yoder faces two felonies as well as failure to report possible abuse or neglect.

Judah’s longtime caregiver and cousin Jenna Hullett said the bill is the boy’s chance to fulfill a nickname they gave him.

“We always told him that he would be a superhero. And I think now, in his death, that he may have, may become a superhero. His name will mean something for other children,” remarked Hullett.

If passed, the bill will go into effect on July 1st.

To report suspected child abuse or neglect, you can call the following Indiana DCS hotline 24/7: 1-833-800-5556.

