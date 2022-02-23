Advertisement

Judah Morgan helps inspire DCS reporting bill that’s headed to IN Senate floor

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WNDU) - A statehouse bill that could help prevent child abuse or neglect deaths is gaining bipartisan support and will now be heard on the Senate floor.

Rep. Ryan Lauer (R-Columbus), author of HB 1247, said the legislation would require Department of Child Services (DCS) officials to be more thorough in their analysis of individual child fatalities as well as what is included in the annual DCS report that summarizes child deaths resulting from abuse or neglect from the preceding year.

“We need to be very deliberate at looking in and going through the details of each of those cases, to hopefully inform us on how we could do things better on how, if at all possible, to have prevented any of those tragedies,” explained Lauer.

When looking at individual cases, DCS would have to report additional circumstantial variables, such as possible or verified past abuse or neglect of the child; unsubstantiated allegations; as well as - but not limited to - the perpetrator’s history.

The annual report would also include the number of children who died in Indiana in the preceding year whose deaths were suspected to be linked to abuse or neglect - as well as the number of children whose deaths in Indiana were confirmed abuse or neglect fatalities.

Lauer said the death of 4-year-old Judah Morgan in LaPorte County last year was among the tragedies that motivated him to author the bill.

“It was preventable. And can we learn from that? Can we learn from how the system interacted with little Judah Morgan?” Lauer raised.

Morgan was found dead last October after allegedly being on a six-month home trial visit with his biological parents. Alan Morgan is charged with his son’s murder while Mary Yoder faces two felonies as well as failure to report possible abuse or neglect.

Judah’s longtime caregiver and cousin Jenna Hullett said the bill is the boy’s chance to fulfill a nickname they gave him.

“We always told him that he would be a superhero. And I think now, in his death, that he may have, may become a superhero. His name will mean something for other children,” remarked Hullett.

If passed, the bill will go into effect on July 1st.

To report suspected child abuse or neglect, you can call the following Indiana DCS hotline 24/7: 1-833-800-5556.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Powell
UPDATE: Murder suspect identified as dead inmate at St. Joseph County Jail
The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Shamshitdin Nuridinov of Morrisville, Pa.
Man dead following crash on Indiana Toll Road
Car crashes into florist shop
Car fleeing police crashes into florist shop in Elkhart
Anyone with details on the crash that killed Monica Clubb is asked to call the Berrien County...
Police looking for suspect in hit-and-run that killed Niles woman
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Rain to cause minor flooding issues
First Alert Weather Day: Transitioning from Spring back to Winter; Below freezing temperatures by midnight

Latest News

The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship is set to return to Benton Harbor at Harbor Shores May...
Senior PGA Championship set for a comeback in Benton Harbor
Attendees has the opportunity to sample spirits from seven local breweries and wineries at the...
KitchenAid 2022 Senior PGA Championship set to return to Benton Harbor
A bill in the Indiana House that aims to prevent abuse and neglect deaths gets full support...
DCS bill headed to Indiana Senate floor
Wheet was charged for driving into a crowd of protesters on the Fourth of July.
Trial begins for Mishawaka doctor accused of driving through crowd