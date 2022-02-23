Friends, family hold vigil for woman outside Memorial Hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Over the recent days a crowd has steadily gathered in the Memorial Hospital parking lot.

A group of friends and family came together to pray and honor Alysen Walls. During the weekend, Alysen was involved in a snowmobile accident in LaPorte, and they tell us that she died on Tuesday.

“We’re doing the best that we can for her. She was big in the truck community and had a truck herself. She had a lot going on for her. She had her own business. She worked, had two kids, a loving boyfriend,” Jesse Rhodes, an honoring friend, said. “She was just a well rounded person from here in South Bend. We are going to miss her deeply and do what she wanted us to do and that was carry on and have fun.”

Alysen Walls was also known as Alysen Sanchez.

Dozens of friends from across the area that we talked to on Tuesday tell us they are going to miss her deeply.

