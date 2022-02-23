Advertisement

Elkhart County Summer Partners Job Fair to be held Thursday

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 23, 2022
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Several organizations in Elkhart County are looking for help this summer.

And if you’re still looking for a summer job, you might be able to find one at the Elkhart County Summer Partners Job Fair on Thursday.

It’s taking place at the Ethos Innovation Center in Elkhart from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Elkhart Education Foundation’s Summerscape, Lifeline Youth Ministries, Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County, Ethos Innovation Center, Five Star Life and Elkhart Parks & Recreation will be represented at the job fair.

Part-time and full-time opportunities will be available.

