Benton Township Police searching for bank robbery suspect

The teller stated that the suspect had given the illusion that he had a gun in his pocket, and...
The teller stated that the suspect had given the illusion that he had a gun in his pocket, and he had threatened to kill everyone in the bank if she didn't hurry up.
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Township Police Department is searching for a suspect in a robbery at a bank Wednesday morning.

Police were called at approximately 11:45 a.m. to the Huntington Bank on Pipestone Road for a report of an armed robbery. Officers were advised that a man had come into the bank and demanded the teller to give him everything in her drawer.

The teller stated that the suspect had given the illusion that he had a gun in his pocket, and he had threatened to kill everyone in the bank if she didn’t hurry up. The suspect received an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was last seen leaving the bank parking lot in a black 2000′s model Chevy Impala or Malibu, with an unknown individual in the driver’s seat. He was wearing a flannel coat, a hood, and stocking cap. The vehicle was last seen driving in a southerly direction away from the bank.

The suspect was last seen leaving the bank parking lot in a black 2000's model Chevy Impala or...
The suspect was last seen leaving the bank parking lot in a black 2000's model Chevy Impala or Malibu, with an unknown individual in the driver's seat.

If you have any information in regard to the identity and/or the whereabouts of the suspects, or any further information into this incident, you’re encouraged to contact the Benton Township Police Department Detective Bureau at 269-925-1135, or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

