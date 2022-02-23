Benton Harbor hosts job fair at city hall

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The City of Benton Harbor is looking for workers.

The job fair will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday evening at Benton Harbor City Hall, located at 200 East Wall Street.

Many of the available jobs will coincide with the city’s lead service line replacement project, according to Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad. Some jobs include contractors, landscapers, public safety and many more positions. Jobs with the city of Benton Harbor, Berrien County, and the state of Michigan are also available.

“Show up with your best foot forward, and be ready to be hired on the spot,” Mayor Muhammad said.

For more information, contact the city at 269-927-8471. Jobseekers should also visit the following websites:

