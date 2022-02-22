Advertisement

Trial begins for Mishawaka doctor accused of driving through crowd

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Glenn Wheet was accused of driving his car through a crowd of protestors back on July 4 of 2020.

Jurors on Tuesday were told that Dr. Wheet was driving carefully and cautiously at 1 to 3 mph as he drove across that Mishawaka bridge two years ago. That bridge happened to be full of protestors at the time, which resulted with Wheet being charged with reckless driving.

Wheet’s attorney told jurors that Wheet did not know the bridge was closed until it was too late.

A protestor took the stand to say that the car sped up, and that he grabbed a side mirror to try and regain his balance, only to be dragged by the vehicle.

The protestor said he suffered road rash and a huge bump on the back of his head.

This is an on-going trial and we will bring you updates as it develops.

