Senior PGA Championship set for a comeback in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - After four years, the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship and the Makers Trail Pavilion will make their return to Harbor Shores.

To celebrate, KitchenAid and the PGA held a tasting at Harbor Shores Grille on Tuesday.

Attendees had the opportunity to sample spirits from seven local breweries and wineries including North Pier Brewing, Watermark Brewing, Round Barn Winery, and Journeyman Distillery.

“The Makers Trail 19th Hole is a Pavilion we have located on 17 Green where we will showcase and highlight all of our makers which are local breweries, wineries, and distilleries in the area where you’ll be able to watch championship golf but also get a taste out of southwest Michigan,” Brandon Haney, Championship Director, said.

Ticket prices for the pavilion will be $75.00 per ticket and will be open Thursday through Sunday of the championship.

The 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship will be played May 25 through 29 at Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor.

