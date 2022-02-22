Advertisement

Mishawaka one step closer to expanding liquor license eligibility

By Samantha Albert
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - In a unanimous vote, Mishawaka Common Council voted in favor of passing a bill that will expand Riverfront Development and help local businesses to obtain cheaper liquor licensing.

“Before we adopted the Riverfront, many just couldn’t afford the three way license, and they would end up with a two way license,” said Ken Prince, the Executive Director of Planning and Community Development for the city of Mishawaka.

A two-way liquor license allows for the sale of beer and wine, while a three-way liquor license allows for the sale of hard liquors.

“And as a city we’ve decided that we don’t want to be in the business of determining who gets a liquor license and who does not get a liquor license. So we’ve tried to maximize the amount of area based on state law, so anyone that is within that area would be potentially eligible for a license,” said Prince.

When it comes to which license, a business is eligible for, price is a huge factor.

According to state law, if a business is within fifteen hundred feet of a river, and the area is a Riverfront Development District, the business would be eligible for a reduced price liquor license.

“The market rate ones are potentially a couple hundred thousand dollars, and the Riverwalk ones might be in the five, ten-thousand dollar range. It’s not something that we track, but the difference is significant,” said Prince.

The city expanding the Riverfront Development area will allow more businesses to purchase liquor licenses at the reduced rate.

“In 2018 we expanded our Municipal Riverfront District uhm, really to encompass as much area as we could by state law, and what happened was, we followed the FEMA maps, the flood plan maps, and the maps aren’t entirely accurate. So what we did tonight is we just really added the areas of open water that weren’t previously included, and that expanded the area of the Riverfront Development District,” said Prince.

Prince told 16 News Now that the next step will be bringing the bill back to the Redevelopment Commission, and if it is approved, businesses in the area will be eligible to file for the Riverfront license.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Powell
UPDATE: Murder suspect identified as dead inmate at St. Joseph County Jail
The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Shamshitdin Nuridinov of Morrisville, Pa.
Man dead following crash on Indiana Toll Road
Car crashes into florist shop
Car fleeing police crashes into florist shop in Elkhart
67-year-old Patrick Gilham of South Bend was arrested for the 35-year-old murder of Roxanne...
South Bend man arrested in 35-year-old cold case murder
Police have identified the victim as Monica Clubb of Niles.
Woman dies following hit-and-run in Niles Township

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Mishawaka is looking to help local businesses obtain cheaper liquor licenses by expanding their...
Mishawaka one step closer to expanding liquor license eligibility for businesses
Wimamac City Park
Flooding forces park in Pulaski County to temporarily close
Many parts of this particular park in Pulaski County were flooded after intense rainfall over...
City officials close park in Pulaski Co. after heavy rainfall