Mishawaka one step closer to expanding liquor license eligibility

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - In a unanimous vote, Mishawaka Common Council voted in favor of passing a bill that will expand Riverfront Development and help local businesses to obtain cheaper liquor licensing.

“Before we adopted the Riverfront, many just couldn’t afford the three way license, and they would end up with a two way license,” said Ken Prince, the Executive Director of Planning and Community Development for the city of Mishawaka.

A two-way liquor license allows for the sale of beer and wine, while a three-way liquor license allows for the sale of hard liquors.

“And as a city we’ve decided that we don’t want to be in the business of determining who gets a liquor license and who does not get a liquor license. So we’ve tried to maximize the amount of area based on state law, so anyone that is within that area would be potentially eligible for a license,” said Prince.

When it comes to which license, a business is eligible for, price is a huge factor.

According to state law, if a business is within fifteen hundred feet of a river, and the area is a Riverfront Development District, the business would be eligible for a reduced price liquor license.

“The market rate ones are potentially a couple hundred thousand dollars, and the Riverwalk ones might be in the five, ten-thousand dollar range. It’s not something that we track, but the difference is significant,” said Prince.

The city expanding the Riverfront Development area will allow more businesses to purchase liquor licenses at the reduced rate.

“In 2018 we expanded our Municipal Riverfront District uhm, really to encompass as much area as we could by state law, and what happened was, we followed the FEMA maps, the flood plan maps, and the maps aren’t entirely accurate. So what we did tonight is we just really added the areas of open water that weren’t previously included, and that expanded the area of the Riverfront Development District,” said Prince.

Prince told 16 News Now that the next step will be bringing the bill back to the Redevelopment Commission, and if it is approved, businesses in the area will be eligible to file for the Riverfront license.

