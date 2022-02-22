Medical Moment: Baby aspirin a preventative for preeclampsia

(WNDU) - Preeclampsia is a condition where women develop high blood pressure, have swelling in the legs, and protein in the urine. It develops in 1 in 25 pregnant women in the U.S.

Doctors recommend high risk women take a regular baby aspirin to help prevent the condition, however, a new study finds many women are not taking that advice.

Preeclampsia can be deadly for a developing baby and dangerous for the mother too even years afterwards.

“So, it’s not something that ends with delivery, but has ongoing implications for cardiovascular health,” Dr. Tamar Krishnamurti, a researcher at University of Pittsburgh, said.

Women with high blood pressure or kidney disease before pregnancy may be at high risk for developing preeclampsia during pregnancy. The U.S. preventative services task force has recommended women at high risk take on these daily.

“Actually, if you take a low dose of baby aspirin, you can decrease the risk of developing preeclampsia because that aspirin is an anticoagulant,” Dr. Krishnamurti continued.

But the question at large remains the same: is that information getting through? Researchers used data from a smartphone app called My Healthy Pregnancy to determine if women at high risk of preeclampsia were following recommendations..

“What we found, uh, which was particularly interesting was that about 37 percent of those patients who were prescribed aspirin, appropriately were not aware that they were being prescribed aspirin,” Dr. Krishnamurti said.

The study also found that of the pregnant women who knew they should take baby aspirin less than half, only 49 percent, followed their doctor’s advice. Krishnamurti and her colleagues said they’re not sure why there is a problem with adherence. Some women may hesitate to take any medication during pregnancy. Others confuse sad drugs like baby aspirin with drugs that are not safe for pregnancy like Ibuprofen.

“But in a low enough dose there is really no risks to the mother or fetus from taking it,” Dr. Krishnamurti concluded.

If you would like to read more about preeclampsia and specifically the baby aspirin treatment

