Man charged with murder in 35-year-old cold case appears in court

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The man charged with the 1987 murder of Roxanne Wood appeared for arraignment in the Berrien County Trial Court on Tuesday.

Patrick Gilham was arrested last Thursday, just three days before the 35th anniversary of the murder. The trial court set a $500,000 cash or surety bond with a GPS Tether condition.

In addition, Gilham must reside in the State of Michigan and remain at his residence twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.

Gilham’s pre-exam conference is scheduled for March 2.

