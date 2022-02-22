IU Health thanks FEMA for aid and gives update on COVID numbers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) -Today, the U.S. Navy ended its 60-day medical support mission at IU Health.

The 20-person medical unit comprised of professionals in fields such as family practice, critical care, and surgical procedures was only supposed to be at IU Health for a month. The Covid surge in January led FEMA to extend the Navy’s stay to help Covid patients and relieve the burden on IU Health staff.

IU Health is still relying on many temporary workers and hospitals around the country need more medical professionals, especially nurses.

The pandemic combined with a large group of baby boomers retiring from the medical field has led to a nationwide shortage of doctors, nurses, and other medical staff. This resulted in a lot of fatigue and burnout among health care workers and medical fields are still losing professionals at an alarming rate.

Michiana’s Covid positivity rate, just like the whole state of Indiana, has been in decline since the January surge.

“At our peak in this latest surge we were over 600 Covid positive patients across our hospitals as inpatients and I believe the number this morning was 256 so it has significantly decreased, still, not a small number when you speak of over 250 across our hospitals but much better than we were,” noted Dr. Chris Weaver, Chief Medical Officer at IU Health Systems.

Medical professionals say the best way to move past this pandemic and into an endemic would be to get vaccinated. There are also treatments and products people can use to strengthen their immune system and minimize symptoms if they test positive for COVID-19.

Michele Saysana, Chief Quality and Safety Officer at IU Health said “we still have plenty of some of the monoclonal antibodies and some of the other treatments available... If people are testing positive for (COVID-19) or in a high-risk category, they should reach out to their physician because there are therapeutics available.”

Public health officials hope people will not leave home if they feel ill and recommend still wearing masks but understand that wearing masks is a personal choice. However, IU Health’s 16 Hospitals will still require wearing masks inside their buildings.

Vaccination guidelines are also being updated for 6-month-old to 4 years – recommended by the FDA and Pfizer – are likely to start being provided in late spring or early summer.

You can find the closest vaccination location at https://www.vaccines.gov/

Hospitals are also critically short on blood. If you can donate, doctors and nurses are asking you to do so, adding that “you could help save a life.” To find the nearest blood donation center, go to https://www.redcross.org/give-blood.html

While the pandemic will end, COVID-19 is seemingly here to stay. Like the annual flu, doctors predict it may be advisable to receive an annual shot to reduce the transmission of COVID. In any case, we must continue to learn how to live with this virus and move past this challenging time in human history – together.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.