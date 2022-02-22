Flooding forces park in Pulaski County to temporarily close

WINAMAC, Ind. (WNDU) - City officials are keeping people out of a park in Pulaski County after heavy rainfall left it partially underwater.

In the town of Winamac where the Tippecanoe River flows, lies the Winamac City Park that now sits partially underwater.

“Ope, the park is flooded again. I mean it’s just something that happens here. It’s the lowest spot of the river right here,” livelong Winamac resident Adam Koskee says.

According to Winamac Town Manager Brad Zellers, recent heavy rainfall paired with the river reaching near record high levels has left the town with no choice but to close the park until the water recedes.

“The river through the snow and the rain we got, the melt, with the frost in the ground, all the water got to the ground a little quicker. So we got some flooding going on,” Zellers told 16 News Now Monday.

In visiting the park, many of the sitting areas, basketball and tennis courts, playgrounds as well as some nearby homes have all been touched by the flooding.

“I believe in some of the areas close to town along the river, there has been a few homes with a little bit of flooding,” Zellers says.

Winamac Police Chief Tyler Campbell says while there isn’t much the town can do to stop any potential rainfall from coming, there is a way residents can help prevent any water flooding into their home.

“Pulaski County Emergency Management office provides free sandbags and sand where we have a large sand deposit that anybody can go fill up those sandbags, and those sandbags are free from the EMA agency,” Campbell says.

And while the sand bags offer a layer of added protection, Zellers is encouraging homeowners to reach out for help in case of emergency.

“If your home is going to be flooded and impeded by it, don’t stay in your home. Your best is to go ahead and find another place to stay for a couple of days and keep an eye on it,” Zellers says.

At this time, Zellers says there is no timetable on when Winamac City Park will reopen to the public.

