Escaping reality at Dellstar VR

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to escape reality for a little bit, there’s a place you may want to check out.

Dellstar VR opened on Colfax Avenue in South Bend a few months ago.

You can immerse yourself in 50 different games and experiences.

Adell Badgett, the owner, said he decided to open the business when he lost his job early in the pandemic.

“I looked at it like I have an opportunity to pursue my aspirations, so I just took advantage of it,” Badgett said. “VR is going to be huge; it’s going to be the next thing.”

You can also host birthday parties at Dellstar VR.

