Advertisement

Escaping reality at Dellstar VR

Dellstar VR
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to escape reality for a little bit, there’s a place you may want to check out.

Dellstar VR opened on Colfax Avenue in South Bend a few months ago.

You can immerse yourself in 50 different games and experiences.

Adell Badgett, the owner, said he decided to open the business when he lost his job early in the pandemic.

“I looked at it like I have an opportunity to pursue my aspirations, so I just took advantage of it,” Badgett said. “VR is going to be huge; it’s going to be the next thing.”

You can also host birthday parties at Dellstar VR.

For more information on hours and prices, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Powell
UPDATE: Murder suspect identified as dead inmate at St. Joseph County Jail
The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Shamshitdin Nuridinov of Morrisville, Pa.
Man dead following crash on Indiana Toll Road
Car crashes into florist shop
Car fleeing police crashes into florist shop in Elkhart
Police have identified the victim as Monica Clubb of Niles.
Woman dies following hit-and-run in Niles Township
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Rain to cause minor flooding issues
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Rain to cause minor flooding issues

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Rain to cause minor flooding issues
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Rain to cause minor flooding issues
Cheaper Liquor License eligibility
Mishawaka one step closer to expanding liquor license eligibility
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Wimamac City Park
Flooding forces park in Pulaski County to temporarily close