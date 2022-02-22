Culver Academies receives $65 million donation for new dorms

CULVER, Ind. (WNDU) - A Culver Military Academy alumnus has donated $65 million to Culver Academies to rebuild three significant dormitories on campus.

The donation was made by George R. Roberts, who graduated from the academy in 1962.

Construction will begin this summer on the Roberts Residential Quadrangle, which will include new Main, North and East barracks, as well as a central plaza serving as a focal point to one of the most iconic areas of campus. These new dormitories will replace the existing Main, North and East barracks.

The new dorms will have still have a Collegiate Gothic-style architecture to fit on campus. Each dorm will house 80 to 175 students. In addition to rooms, the dorms will lounge areas, information technology support and meeting areas.

