Advertisement

World’s largest cruise ship makes its debut

Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas is the largest cruise ship in the world.
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas is the largest cruise ship in the world.(Royal Caribbean via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The world’s largest cruise ship is finally ready to welcome passengers aboard.

Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas – which took three years to build – is expected to leave from Fort Lauderdale to the Caribbean for its maiden voyage March 4.

Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas can hold over 6,900 guests and 2,300 crew members.
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas can hold over 6,900 guests and 2,300 crew members.(Royal Caribbean via CNN Newsource)

The nearly 1,200-foot ship can hold over 6,900 guests and 2,300 crew members. Guests will get to enjoy 18 decks that feature activities like a zip line, a poolside movie screen, and “the tallest slide at sea.”

After its maiden voyage next month, the ship will then head to Barcelona and Rome for the launch of its western Mediterranean cruises in May.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Powell
UPDATE: Murder suspect identified as dead inmate at St. Joseph County Jail
The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Shamshitdin Nuridinov of Morrisville, Pa.
Man dead following crash on Indiana Toll Road
Car crashes into florist shop
Car fleeing police crashes into florist shop in Elkhart
67-year-old Patrick Gilham of South Bend was arrested for the 35-year-old murder of Roxanne...
South Bend man arrested in 35-year-old cold case murder
Police have identified the victim as Monica Clubb of Niles.
Woman dies following hit-and-run in Niles Township

Latest News

A Middleton police cruiser was involved in a head-on crash by a suspected intoxicated driver.
Wisconsin police cruiser hit head-on by suspected intoxicated driver
South Bend International Airport gets new 3D scanners
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Was Arbery killing a hate crime? Jury begins deliberations
Indiana State Police continue inmate death investigation at Marshall County Jail
After inclement weather postponed the initial job fair, the South Bend Cubs are hiring for...
UPDATE: South Bend Cubs open job fair