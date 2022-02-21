Woman dies following hit-and-run in Niles Township

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A woman is dead Sunday morning following a hit-and-run in Niles Township.

Police have identified the victim as Monica Clubb of Niles.

Just before 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, first responders were dispatched to the area of S 3rd St. and Brooks St.

When they arrived, crews found Clubb seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle.

Witnesses on scene describe the suspect’s vehicle as dark in color, with the type of vehicle possibly being a pickup truck or SUV.

The Berrien Co. Sheriff’s Office is handling this investigation.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Berrien Co. Detectives Bureau.

