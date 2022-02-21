T-showers Tuesday will lead to more flooding issues

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Morning sunshine will give way to increasing afternoon clouds. Southerly breeze increases and will allow temperatures to rise into the 50s. Our next system arrives Monday night with a few sprinkles in the evening followed by T-showers after 1 AM. High: 52° with temperatures reaming nearly steady overnight will a low of 48°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: T-showers and bursts of heavy rainfall in the morning will give way to rain showers throughout the afternoon. Rainfall amounts will range from 0.30″ to 0.75″. This will lead to prolonged river rising/flooding and low line areal flooding issues. High: Near 55° with temperatures dropping late-day behind a cold front. Low: 20°. Wind: SSW turning WNW late 10-25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cold and blustery behind our cold front with flurries to light, lake effect snow showers. Dusting up to 1″ in spots. High: Near 25° with wind chills in the lower teens all day. Low: 18°. Wind: NW 15-30 mph.

THURSDAY: Potential First Alert Weather Day as we are watching our next system approaching from the south. Increasing clouds will give way to snow showers by Thursday evening and night. Potential for heavy bursts of snow. High: Near 30° Low: 18°.

FRIDAY: Potential First Alert Weather Day for snow showers in the morning and lake effect snow showers for the afternoon and evening. High: Near 25° Low: 12°.

LONGE RANGE: High temperatures stay below freezing for the le last weekend of February with light snow chances. Temperatures look to stay on the chilly side for the first week of March with more snow chances likely.

