Advertisement

T-showers Tuesday will lead to more flooding issues

50-degree temperatures head our way Monday afternoon. Soaking rain and a few rumbles of thunder arrive Monday night and linger through Tuesday. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued Tuesday for prolonged river rising/flooding and low line areal flooding issues.
WNDU
WNDU(WNDU)
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:04 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Morning sunshine will give way to increasing afternoon clouds. Southerly breeze increases and will allow temperatures to rise into the 50s. Our next system arrives Monday night with a few sprinkles in the evening followed by T-showers after 1 AM. High: 52° with temperatures reaming nearly steady overnight will a low of 48°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: T-showers and bursts of heavy rainfall in the morning will give way to rain showers throughout the afternoon. Rainfall amounts will range from 0.30″ to 0.75″.  This will lead to prolonged river rising/flooding and low line areal flooding issues. High: Near 55° with temperatures dropping late-day behind a cold front. Low: 20°. Wind: SSW turning WNW late 10-25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cold and blustery behind our cold front with flurries to light, lake effect snow showers. Dusting up to 1″ in spotsHigh: Near 25° with wind chills in the lower teens all day. Low: 18°. Wind: NW 15-30 mph.

THURSDAY: Potential First Alert Weather Day as we are watching our next system approaching from the south. Increasing clouds will give way to snow showers by Thursday evening and night. Potential for heavy bursts of snow. High: Near 30° Low: 18°.

FRIDAY: Potential First Alert Weather Day for snow showers in the morning and lake effect snow showers for the afternoon and evening. High: Near 25° Low: 12°.

LONGE RANGE: High temperatures stay below freezing for the le last weekend of February with light snow chances. Temperatures look to stay on the chilly side for the first week of March with more snow chances likely.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

67-year-old Patrick Gilham of South Bend was arrested for the 35-year-old murder of Roxanne...
South Bend man arrested in 35-year-old cold case murder
South Bend Washington's girls basketball team is headed back to state after beating Garrett in...
GIRLS HOOPS: Fairfield falls, Washington headed back to state
Goshen family’s basement destroyed by ‘landslide’
Goshen family’s basement destroyed by ‘landslide’
Chuck's forecast 2/20
First Alert Forecast: Clouds Build, Warmer Air and Rain
The video shows Dylan Roberts hitting, kicking, and slamming the animal to the floor.
Man caught on camera assaulting girlfriend’s dog sentenced to 1 year of home detention

Latest News

Chuck's forecast 2/20
First Alert Forecast: Clouds Build, Warmer Air and Rain
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Staying Colder into the Weekend, Active Next Week
WNDU FAWD NOON
WNDU FAWD NOON
WNDU FAWD
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Storm Update