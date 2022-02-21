South Bend International Airport gets new 3D scanners

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The TSA says it’s installing two new 3D scanners at the South Bend International Airport.

According to the TSA, the 3D imagery allows officers to get a better view of a bag’s contents while providing critical explosives detection capabilities.

Meanwhile, the technology also reduces the need for pulling aside a bag to be opened, as passengers who are using the machine can leave laptops and other electronic devices in their carry-on bags.

The two machines are being installed at the airport this week. During installation, only one screening lane will be open from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, and March 2 through March 4.

Press Release from Transportation Security Administration:

Two state-of-the-art advanced technology Computed Tomography (CT) checkpoint scanners that provide 3-D imaging are being installed at the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at South Bend International Airport (SBN).

“Along with providing critical explosives detection capabilities, this new technology improves the ability for our TSA officers to determine whether an item inside a carry-on bag is a possible threat,” said Indiana TSA Federal Security Director Aaron Batt.

The system applies sophisticated algorithms for the detection of explosives by creating a 3-D image that can be viewed and rotated on three axes for thorough visual image analysis by a TSA officer. If a bag requires further screening, TSA officers will inspect it to ensure that a threat item is not contained inside.

The 3-D imagery allows TSA officers to manipulate the image on screen to get a better view of a bag’s contents and often clear items without having to open a carry-on bag.

“This state-of-the art technology helps reduce touchpoints during this pandemic at the checkpoint, and it also reduces the need for pulling aside a bag to be opened,” Batt said.

This equipment is similar to what is used to scan checked baggage for explosive devices. It has been “sized” to fit at checkpoints to create such a clear image of a bag’s contents that the system can automatically detect explosives, including liquids, by shooting hundreds of images with an X-ray camera spinning around the conveyor belt to provide TSA officers with the three-dimensional views of the contents of a carry-on bag. Checkpoint CT technology should result in fewer bag checks. Passengers using this machine will be permitted to leave laptops and other electronic devices in their carry-on bags.

The two machines are being installed at SBN starting this week. To facilitate the installation, only one screening lane will be open for passengers from February 23 - 25 and March 2 - 4. Passengers should arrive at the airport two hours before their flight’s scheduled departure and keep prohibited items out of their carry-on bags to help ensure an efficient screening experience for everyone. ”While travelers will encounter lines at the TSA checkpoint during installation, this is a temporary experience,” said SBN’s CEO and Executive Director Mike Daigle. “When complete these upgrades will bring an even faster and easier screening experience for all SBN travelers.”

For the most up-to-date information about CT and to view a video of the X-ray monitor, visit TSA’s Computed Tomography page.

