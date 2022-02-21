South Bend Cubs announce makeup date for postponed job fair

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs have rescheduled last Thursday’s job fair that was postponed due to inclement weather.

The job fair will now take place next Wednesday, March 2, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. inside the Pepsi Stadium Club at Four Winds Field.

There are a wide variety of positions that are available, ranging from food and beverage, stadium support services, first aid, and much more.

You can complete the online application or fill out an application at the South Bend Cubs main office.

Original press release from the South Bend Cubs:

Four Winds Field is more than a destination, it’s an experience and the South Bend Cubs are looking for detail oriented and guest service minded individuals to help create that experience. Applications are now being accepted to fill open gameday positions for the 2022 season. Those interested can visit SouthBendCubs.com and complete the online application or fill out an application at the South Bend Cubs main office.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW AND APPLY TO ALL OPEN POSITIONS

Two open job fairs will also be held on Tuesday, February 15 and Thursday, February 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. inside the Pepsi Stadium Club at Four Winds Field. When arriving please enter through the double glass doors located next to the box office, just off South Street. Applicants can park in Lots A or B off of Taylor Street.

Like last year, the online application has been designed with mobile devices in mind, making it accessible and easy to complete. All applications will be reviewed by the South Bend staff and those whose qualifications match the desired needs will be contacted to set up an interview. Those attending the job fair can fill out a paper application on-site.

Some of the available positions for the 2022 season include box office attendant, stadium support services, fun zone attendant, promotions team member, parking lot attendant, and hospitality host (usher). Professional Sports Catering, the food & beverage supplier for the South Bend Cubs, are also looking to fill positions for 2022 including bartender, concessions stand supervisor, venue server, and server. Most positions require a person to walk and stand for extended periods of time and may occasionally be asked to lift or move up to 25 pounds. Please see each job description for a list of duties and requirements.

The 2022 season kicks off at Four Winds Field on Friday, April 8 as the South Bend Cubs host the Quad Cities River Bandits for a three-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.