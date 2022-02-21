Advertisement

Police looking for suspect in hit-and-run that killed Niles woman

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department needs the public’s help in finding the suspect after a 41-year-old woman lost her life in a hit-and-run over the weekend in Niles Township.

Monica Clubb, also of Niles Township, died at the hospital after getting hit early Sunday morning.

“Somebody observed her laying in the roadway after the crash. So we’re not sure at this point immediately how quickly the passerby came upon it. But once the passerby came upon it and called 911, we got units there relatively quickly,” explained Chief Deputy Robert Boyce.

Investigators say the call came in just before 4:45 a.m. on Sunday for a car-pedestrian crash on S. Third and Brooks Street in Niles Township. That’s where first responders found Clubb, who was battling serious injuries before dying at the hospital.

Boyce is urging the driver to come forward and help Clubb’s family.

“Please contact us, give us your side of the story so we can actually determine how it occurred and have justice served and also give closure to the family. Right now, the family of the deceased needs some closure,” he said.

Police said they have learned the suspect vehicle was a smaller, dark-colored SUV that was headed north on S. Third Street just before 4:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Boyce added these searches for suspects are preventable in pedestrian-related crashes.

“They are called accidents for a reason - not every one is intentional. Some are unavoidable,” Boyce said. “So if you are involved in one, let the authorities know right away, so we can provide medical care and conduct the investigation to determine if there was any fault involved.”

Anyone with details on the crash that killed Monica Clubb is asked to call the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau: (269) 983-7141, EXT. 7224.

Click here to submit an anonymous tip.

