Medical Moment: Treating an aneurysm

(WNDU) - 30,000 people will suffer a brain aneurysm this year.

30,000 people per year equates out to 1 person every 18 minutes who is at risk of dying or suffering a stroke. Treating an aneurysm before it bursts is the only way to survive.

Now, surgeons have a way to save some of those patients.

“I started to get like delirious and dizzy. I felt like I had a migraine, but like there was a spoon digging outward,” said one patient.

That’s what it can feel like to have a brain aneurysm or a weakening of a blood vessel.

“So a ruptured brain aneurysm is a deadly situation,” Dr. Ricardo Hanel, a neurosurgeon at Baptist Health Jacksonville, said.

Catching it before it ruptures is key. Right now, doctors use surgical clipping, a tiny metal clip to stop blood flow to it. Or endovascular coiling, a soft platinum wire coiled up inside the aneurysm that seals off the aneurysm. A pipeline flex embolization device patches the aneurysm from the inside. And now, NECC is a clinical trial using a newly developed patch to treat hard to reach brain aneurysms.

“So, think about they’re coming on the road. There’s a road going left and going right. The aneurysm is right on the middle of the fork, top of the fork,” Hanel continued.

Ricardo Hanel is the first physician in the U.S. clinical trial to use the contour neurovascular system to patch aneurysms that occur at the branching points of the arteries. The device is a nitinol mesh shaped like a wine glass or chalice. It cuts off the blood to an aneurysm that is in danger of rupturing.

“If you find aneurysms before it bleeds, you can prevent a stroke that is potentially catastrophic, four of ten chance of dying. So it’s phenomenal when we find this before they bleed, and we can treat them safely and eliminate their risk of stroke,” Hanel finished.

This gives doctors another tool to keep more patients surviving and stroke-free.

